Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.27% of Aflac worth $130,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,158,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Aflac by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 59,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.71. 1,996,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,525. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,379,914. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

