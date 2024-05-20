Insider Buying: EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,600 Shares of Stock

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael D. Farkas purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $11,868.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,341,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,242.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EZFill Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EZFL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. 12,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,380. EZFill Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.43.

Get EZFill alerts:

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.