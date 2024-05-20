SPACE ID (ID) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $422.31 million and approximately $47.23 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,986,987 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 533,986,987.19053316 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.75876573 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $42,857,325.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.