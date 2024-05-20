Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 540,938 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $154,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,970,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of America by 143.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.84. 28,362,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,503,469. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

