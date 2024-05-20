Bayview Asset Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. CBRE Group comprises about 0.4% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,216. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

