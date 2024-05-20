Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.34% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $65,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.85. The stock had a trading volume of 591,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average is $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,670,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

