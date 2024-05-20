Saratoga Research & Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,146 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $77,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 223,500.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $483.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,824. The stock has a market cap of $216.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.72 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

