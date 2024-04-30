Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $66.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

