Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,615 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $66.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.