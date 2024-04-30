General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

