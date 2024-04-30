Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

EMR opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

