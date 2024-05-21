StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $467.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

