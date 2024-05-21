StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of DGLY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 133.72% and a negative net margin of 89.17%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

