Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

TSE SIA opened at C$14.94 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3497343 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.