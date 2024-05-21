Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.98 on Friday. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Via Renewables stock. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Via Renewables as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

