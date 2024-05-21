Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.98 on Friday. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
