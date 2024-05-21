National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$76.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.23.

CM opened at C$67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$69.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8194726 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

