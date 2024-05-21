Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.94.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 2.02. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 909,933 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,013,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 819,078 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 356,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 114,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth $515,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

