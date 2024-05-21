StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

About Xunlei

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.