Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Downgraded by Mizuho to Strong Sell

Mizuho cut shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.25.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$78.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$64.89 and a 1 year high of C$92.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$74.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.81.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.6088508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutrien

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,604.00. In other news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$71.48 per share, with a total value of C$35,740.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.51 per share, with a total value of C$28,604.00. Insiders have bought 1,530 shares of company stock worth $109,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

