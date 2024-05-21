Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OPOF stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.
In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,297.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 19,684 shares of company stock worth $281,905 over the last three months. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
