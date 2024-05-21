Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$26.50 Price Target at Cormark

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.50.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.1 %

About Lightspeed Commerce

LSPD stock opened at C$20.99 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$16.94 and a twelve month high of C$28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.67.

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.