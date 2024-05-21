Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$137.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$133.33.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$129.63 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.51. The company has a market cap of C$94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2623805 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

