Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

