CI&T (CINT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CI&T Trading Up 1.2 %

CINT opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINT. Citigroup lowered their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

