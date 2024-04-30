Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 134 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWP stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

