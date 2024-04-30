Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLFP opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

