Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7747 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Arcadis Price Performance
ARCAY opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Arcadis has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $62.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29.
About Arcadis
