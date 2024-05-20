Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. 23,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

