Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. 113,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.