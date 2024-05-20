Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. 113,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.13.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

