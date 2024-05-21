Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $0.72 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

