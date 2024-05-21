Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $124.91 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $816.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.