StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.31 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

