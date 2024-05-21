StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.31 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.30.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.84% and a negative net margin of 82.75%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
