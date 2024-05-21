Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.13.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,811,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after purchasing an additional 370,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

