International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.