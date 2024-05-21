International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

