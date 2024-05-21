Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBOX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 163 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

