Jefferies Financial Group Increases Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$3.54

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.23 to C$3.54 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Cronos Group Stock Down 3.6 %

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 28.19. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$2.15 and a one year high of C$4.28.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

