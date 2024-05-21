Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 402,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,039,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

