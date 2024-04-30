Mather Group LLC. Buys 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $113.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

