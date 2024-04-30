iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $512.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.51.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

