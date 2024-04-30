Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

