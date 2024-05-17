AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,169,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 4,851,301 shares.The stock last traded at $4.58 and had previously closed at $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 13.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 33.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 88,092 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

