VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge Buys 1,140 Shares

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge purchased 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,009.20.

Shares of TSE FORA traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.03. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.11 and a 12-month high of C$9.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

