5,591 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,329. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.