5,591 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $117.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,329. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
