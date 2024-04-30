2,800 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAS opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

