Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. HSBC cut their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average of $212.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

