Inceptionr LLC Invests $215,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. 181,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 0.85. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

