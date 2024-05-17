Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage Sells 1,771 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. 4,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.82. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
