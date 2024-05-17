Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Leighton M. Cubbage Sells 1,771 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. 4,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.82. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

