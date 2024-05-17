Apexium Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.18. 113,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average of $107.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

