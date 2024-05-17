Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 716 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $769.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $760.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.