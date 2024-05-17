Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,373,813 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 3,259,133 shares.The stock last traded at $1.22 and had previously closed at $1.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

