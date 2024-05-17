17,246 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.57. 4,819,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,871,553. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.